Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RH by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 7.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

NYSE RH opened at $458.29 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $494.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.