Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 54.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

