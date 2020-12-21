Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130,533 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB opened at $92.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,311 shares of company stock worth $26,470,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.