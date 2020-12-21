Jane Street Group LLC Invests $454,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKT opened at $53.63 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

