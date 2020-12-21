Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,300 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.