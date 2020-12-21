PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $6.81 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $531,750. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

