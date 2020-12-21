Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,885 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

