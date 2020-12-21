Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 229,084 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,306 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average of $208.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

