Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA QED opened at $24.36 on Monday. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69.

