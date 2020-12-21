Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Plexus were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

