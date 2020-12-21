Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Plexus were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 42.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 280,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

