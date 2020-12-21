Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 56.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,047 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 79.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

