Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Matson were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after buying an additional 870,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,781,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,882,000 after acquiring an additional 65,686 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matson by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

