California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.