Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.78 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $295.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $277.20 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $426.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $928.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Chefs` Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.