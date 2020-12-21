Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.78 Million

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $295.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $277.20 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $426.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $928.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.