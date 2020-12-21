Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price at $5.20

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 169,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $929,731.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,850,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,343,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OCSL stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
