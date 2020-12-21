Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price at $5.20

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 169,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $929,731.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,850,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,343,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

