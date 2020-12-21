Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SunPower by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

