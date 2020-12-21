Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,214 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $380.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

