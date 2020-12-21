Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 854 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 138.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 769,660 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

