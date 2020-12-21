Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 126.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $408,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $15.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $69,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $2,126,396 over the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

