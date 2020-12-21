Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $330.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Twilio stock opened at $365.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.43. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $369.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,459 shares of company stock worth $47,930,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 574.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 1,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

