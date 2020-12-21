Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DouYu International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

