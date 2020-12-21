Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

