AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $579,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

