Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,580 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 813,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after buying an additional 95,746 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,608,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $63,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,171 shares of company stock worth $24,952,115. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $125.34 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -189.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

