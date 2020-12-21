Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 202.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,774 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.30 on Monday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.