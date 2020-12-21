Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $477,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,151. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

