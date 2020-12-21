Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 2,672 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $266.50 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

