Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -3.16.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 44,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $470,469.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.