AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Primoris Services worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 212.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRIM stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

