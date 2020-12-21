AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $272.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $295.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

