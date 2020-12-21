REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $44.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.