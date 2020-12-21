Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $193,132.16 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JBL stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Jabil by 208.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

