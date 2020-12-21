GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director Purchases $240,000.00 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GTY Technology stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.26. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 69.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

