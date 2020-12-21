Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $300,375.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bruce Allan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

JBL opened at $42.43 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jabil by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

