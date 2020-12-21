Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 50,808 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $605,038.75.

On Monday, October 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.99 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Snap by 138.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.01.

