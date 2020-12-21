Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

