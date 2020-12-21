SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

