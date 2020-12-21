NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $3,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $39.36 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 5,926 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $193,602.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,242.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,592 shares of company stock worth $3,420,560. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

