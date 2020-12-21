Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,018 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

