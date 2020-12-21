Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $236,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $289.80 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $291.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

