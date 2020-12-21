Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

