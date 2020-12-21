California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 66.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

MRO opened at $6.73 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

