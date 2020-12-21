California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,549 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 795.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.00 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

