LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNSPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

LNSPF opened at $3.10 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

