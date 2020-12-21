Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 225

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

