Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 40,498 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fluor worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

FLR stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

