State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCB opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

