Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

IVC stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Invacare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invacare by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 170,454 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 51.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invacare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

