Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Sells 41,811 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alico by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alico by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alico by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alico by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

